Walker & Dunlop Secures $67M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Davie, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 3890 Davie Road, Zona Village is situated less than eight miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale and 22 miles from downtown Miami.

DAVIE, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has secured $67 million in financing for Zona Village, a 201-unit multifamily property in Davie. Tom Melody, Eric McGlynn, Jonathan Paine and Wes Wallace of Walker & Dunlop arranged the 10-year, non-recourse loan with a fixed interest rate for the borrower, Ceiba Groupe, to replace the existing construction financing. An undisclosed national life insurance company was the lender.

Built in 2021, Zona Village offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as 16,500 square feet of ground-ﬂoor retail space. Unit features include balconies and patios, granite countertops, large soaking tubs, in-unit washers and dryers and large closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, conference room, working stations, fitness facilities, onsite pet spa, bike storage, onsite retail and a resident lounge.

Located at 3890 Davie Road, Zona Village is situated less than eight miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale and 22 miles from downtown Miami. The property is also near Interstate 595 and the Florida Turnpike.