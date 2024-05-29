Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Walker & Dunlop Secures $78.6M Refinancing for Ann Street Lofts Apartments in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $78.6 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Ann Street Lofts, a six-story multifamily community located at 111 Ann St. in Savannah’s Historic District.

Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Michael Ianno and Christopher de Raet of Walker & Dunlop’s New York office arranged the floating-rate loan through BentallGreenOak on behalf of the borrower and developer, Tidal Real Estate Partners LP. The five-year loan retires previous construction debt on the property provided by Cerberus Capital Management.

Delivered last year by Tidal, Ann Street Lofts features 162 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units, 19 two-bedroom apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space that is in lease-up. Amenities include coworking space, an art studio, fitness center and EV (electric vehicle) charging stations.

