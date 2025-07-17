Thursday, July 17, 2025
Walker & Dunlop Secures $91.4M Refinancing for Blue Rock Village Apartment Property in Vallejo, California

by Amy Works

VALLEJO, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $91.4 million in loan proceeds for the refinancing of Blue Rock Village, a Class B apartment property located at 2000 Ascot Parkway in Vallejo. Bryan Frazier and Blake Hockenbury of Walker & Dunlop Multifamily Finance secured a 10-year, full-term interest-only loan at a fixed rate from Freddie Mac for the borrower, Prime Residential.

Situated on 35.7 acres, Blue Rock Village features 41 buildings, including 38 garden-style residential buildings offering a total of 560 units, as well as a leasing office, fitness center and maintenance building. Additional amenities include a spa, swimming pools and dog parks.

