Walker & Dunlop Secures Refinancing for 240-Unit Apartment Community in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has secured the refinancing of Plat 4 at Research Triangle, a 240-unit apartment community located at 5510 Primary Drive in Durham. Sean Reimer, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Michael Ianno and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop’s New York City office arranged the floating-rate, interest-only loans through ACRE on behalf of the borrower, Buckingham Cos.

The financing of Plat 4 at Research Triangle was executed in tandem with the refinancing of Buckingham’s Plat 10 at the Ranch in Loveland, Colo., with both transactions totaling $110 million. Built in 2023, Plat 4 offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as a pool, fitness center, lounge, car care center and a dog park.