Walker & Dunlop Structures $101.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Property in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $101.6 million HUD 223(f) loan to refinance Enclave Heritage Flats, an apartment community in Chula Vista. Enclave Heritage Flats features 312 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, movie screening theater, coworking spaces, outdoor gathering areas and pet-friendly accommodations. Baldwin Asset Management is the property manager.

Gregory Richardson and Jeff Kearns of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Real Estate Finance and Walker & Dunlop Affordable Housing secured the financing on behalf of The Baldwin Co. The loan refinances existing debt that Walker & Dunlop arranged in 2024.