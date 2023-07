CHICAGO — Walker & Dunlop has structured a $30.9 million HUD 232/223(f) loan for the refinancing of Clark Manor, a nursing home in Chicago. Clark Manor provides services such as short-term, post-hospital physical rehabilitation, full-time physical, occupational and speech therapists, and a secure dementia and Alzheimer’s floor. Joshua Rosen and Brad Annis of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan. The borrower was undisclosed.