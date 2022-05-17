REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Structures $47M in Construction Financing for The Line Apartments in Savannah

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Situated just three blocks from the Savannah River, The Line will include two buildings and will feature a full upscale amenity package.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $47 million in financing for the development of The Line, a 219-unit multifamily project that is within the bounds of a designated opportunity zone in downtown Savannah. Walker & Dunlop arranged construction financing on behalf of the developer, Standard Communities. Financing was sourced from a regional life insurance company and includes both construction and permanent financing within a single loan. Situated just three blocks from the Savannah River, The Line will include two buildings and will feature a full upscale amenity package, including a terrace level with a pool, sundeck, fitness center and grill area. The Class A project will also include onsite parking, a clubroom with views of downtown Savannah and the Savannah River and resident storage.

