Walker & Dunlop Structures $47M in Construction Financing for The Line Apartments in Savannah

Situated just three blocks from the Savannah River, The Line will include two buildings and will feature a full upscale amenity package.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $47 million in financing for the development of The Line, a 219-unit multifamily project that is within the bounds of a designated opportunity zone in downtown Savannah. Walker & Dunlop arranged construction financing on behalf of the developer, Standard Communities. Financing was sourced from a regional life insurance company and includes both construction and permanent financing within a single loan. Situated just three blocks from the Savannah River, The Line will include two buildings and will feature a full upscale amenity package, including a terrace level with a pool, sundeck, fitness center and grill area. The Class A project will also include onsite parking, a clubroom with views of downtown Savannah and the Savannah River and resident storage.