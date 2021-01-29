Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity for 171,000 SF Industrial Development in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Walker & Dunlop has structured joint venture equity for Myatt Drive Industrial, a 171,000-square-foot facility in Nashville. Heather McClure of Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets advised the client, CA South Development, in sourcing a joint venture partner, a Texas-based private equity fund, to fully capitalize the development.

The project will be situated on 16 acres two miles south of Interstate 65 and 13 miles of downtown Nashville. The Class A development will have high-end office finishes and consists of 5-10 percent front office and 90 percent warehouse capacity in the rear.

The transaction is Walker & Dunlop’s first deal with CA South, a women-owned industrial development firm based in Nashville.