Walker Real Estate, Chalk Hill Ventures Complete Active Adult Community in Georgetown, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Northstar-Georgetown

Northstar Georgetown totals 210 units.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Walker Real Estate and Chalk Hill Ventures have completed construction of an active adult community in Georgetown, a northern suburb of Austin. Located on a 12-acre site near Rabbit Hill, NorthStar Georgetown includes 298,800 square feet of active adult living comprising 210 apartments. Roscoe Property Management is the operator. Other project partners include Pi Architects, Square One Consultants, Pat Berry Design and Skybeck Construction.

