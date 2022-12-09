REBusinessOnline

Waller ISD Acquires 19 Acres in Metro Houston for New Elementary School

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Development, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — The Waller Independent School District (ISD) has acquired 19 acres within Bridgeland, a master-planned development in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress, with plans to build a new elementary school. Construction of the school, which will serve about 850 students, is scheduled to begin in spring 2023. The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) is the master developer of Bridgeland and sold the land to Waller ISD. A general contractor has not yet been appointed.

