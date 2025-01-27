Walmart Debuts 350-Acre Corporate Headquarters Campus in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Walmart has debuted its new 350-acre home office campus in Bentonville that features 12 office buildings. The campus also includes the 8th & Plate food hall that will be occupied by Bentonville Bicycle Co., Flyway Brewing, Gearhead Outfitters, The Gents Place, Hatch Early Mood Food, Jamba Juice, Riserva Bar + Tapas, Swig, Walmart Pharmacy, Wright’s BBQ and Yokozuna Sushi.

\The campus also offers Little Squiggles onsite childcare and Onyx Coffee Lab, as well as seven miles of walking and biking paths, more than 1,000 bike parking spots, rentable bikes, 300 electric vehicle charging stations and Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness.