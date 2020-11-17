Walmart E-Commerce Sales Jump 79 Percent in Third Quarter

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has reported that its third-quarter e-commerce sales grew 79 percent from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales, defined as those from stores that operated during the entire 12-month fiscal year, went up 6.4 percent. The Bentonville-based retailer’s revenue during its fiscal third quarter reached $134.7 billion, a 5.2 percent increase over the same time period a year ago. Walmart’s third quarter ended on Oct. 31. The company’s stock price closed Monday at $152.69 per share, up from $120.25 per share one year ago.