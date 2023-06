MCCORDSVILLE, IND. — Walmart has opened a new 2.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in McCordsville, about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The project marks Walmart’s largest fulfillment center to date and will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders via next- or two-day shipping. More than 1,000 Walmart associates will work at the fulfillment center. Walmart employs more than 43,000 associates in Indiana.