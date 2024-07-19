Friday, July 19, 2024
Walmart-Lancaster
Walmart's new food processing facility in Lancaster totals 730,00 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Walmart Opens 730,000 SF Food Processing Facility in Lancaster, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LANCASTER, TEXAS — Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has opened a 730,000-square-foot food processing facility in Lancaster, a southern suburb of Dallas. About 500 people are expected to work at the facility, which will be used to receive and process produce, eggs, dairy products, flowers and frozen goods for delivery to nearby Walmart stores. The Arkansas-based discount retail giant, which also opened a fulfillment center in Lancaster in 2023, operates about 590 retail units in Texas and employs some 176,000 people throughout the state.

