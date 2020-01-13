Walmart Opens $90M Meat Processing Plant in South Georgia

THOMASVILLE, GA. — Walmart has opened a 201,000-square-foot meat processing facility at 121 Roseway Drive in Thomasville, 15 miles north of the Georgia-Florida border. The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported the facility cost $90 million to develop. The plant will house more than 200 employees who will distribute a selection of Angus beef cuts, such as steaks and roasts, from the new supply chain to 500 Walmart stores in the Southeast. Construction of the property began in August 2018. In conjunction with the opening of the facility, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart has awarded a $7,500 grant to Georgia Wildlife Federation, a $2,500 grant to the Thomasville Police Force and a $2,500 in grant to Second Harvest of South Georgia. Walmart employs more than 62,000 associates across Georgia’s 211 retail units and seven distribution centers.