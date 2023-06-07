Walmart Opens Second In-Store Fulfillment Center in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Walmart has opened its second in-store fulfillment center, dubbed Market Fulfillment Center (MFC), at a store in its headquarters city of Bentonville. The Walmart store (Store 100) is located at 406 S. Walton Blvd. The retail giant’s MFC strategy calls for high-tech fulfillment centers to be built within existing Walmart stores and powered by Alphabot, a proprietary storage and retrieval system.

“This new order fulfillment system is truly game changing,” says Ryan Simpson, store manager at Store 100. “Not only does it enhance the customer experience through quicker, more accurate online order fulfillment, it also provides us the runway to continue growing our business now and in the future.”

Walmart’s proof of concept store for the MFC strategy was in Salem, N.H. Walmart plans to continue opening MFCs in select stores in the coming years.