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DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Walmart Plans $300M Fulfillment Center in Metro Cincinnati

by Kristin Harlow

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Walmart Inc. plans to invest more than $300 million in a new fulfillment center in Turtlecreek Township within metro Cincinnati, creating more than 300 new jobs. REDI Cincinnati, in partnership with JobsOhio, announced the project following Walmart’s purchase of nearly 100 acres in Warren County. The new facility, located at 760 Encore Drive, will specialize in fulfilling larger, non-sortable items, including televisions, furniture and other oversized merchandise. Walmart says the facility will help it deliver more items faster while supporting the continued growth of its next-day delivery network. Walmart maintains an existing fulfillment operation at 650 Gateway Blvd. in Monroe, which employs more than 200 associates and will continue operating.

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