Walmart Plans to Open Tech Hub in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Retail, Southeast

ATLANTA — Walmart has plans to open the Walmart Global Tech hub in Atlanta in order to accelerate its digital capabilities. The Arkansas-based retailer says it selected Atlanta for its first tech hub because of the city’s growing tech presence in the United States, its connection to Walmart and the strong talent base in the area. The location of Walmart’s new offices was not disclosed.

The Walmart Global Tech hub will develop and manage cloud, data, enterprise architecture, DevOps, infrastructure and security functions to support stores and customer experience. Most of the new positions will be for data scientists and software engineers, as well as cybersecurity professionals, architects, developers, data engineers, technical program managers and product managers.

Along with Atlanta, Walmart plans to build 15 other Walmart Global Tech hubs, including in Toronto, Austin, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Seattle and Charlotte. Globally, the Walmart Global Tech hub includes more than 20,000 associates, with plans to hire over 5,000 more tech workers in the next year.

