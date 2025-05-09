Friday, May 9, 2025
Walmart Fulfillment Services occupies the 1 million-square-foot distribution building at 990 N. 6550 West in Salt Lake City. (Photo credit: CoStar Group)
Walmart Purchases 1 MSF Distribution Building in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart Inc. has acquired a 1 million-square-foot distribution building on nearly 60 acres in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Walmart Fulfillment Services was previously leasing the entire property located at 990 N. 6550 West on a long-term basis prior to the sale. Commonly known as the Salt Lake City Logistics Center, the property comprises a cross-dock industrial building with immediate freeway access, a clear height of 40 feet and immediate access to the Salt Lake City International Airport. The property was completed in 2022. Ed Lampitt, Will Strong, Jeff Chiate and Matt Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented Walmart in the deal.

