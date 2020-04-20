Walmart Reaches Goal to Hire 150,000 Associates, Pledges to Hire 50,000 More Amid COVID-19 Crisis

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Amid the COVID-19 crisis sweeping the nation, Walmart set a goal in mid-March of hiring 150,000 associates before May 1. Since then, the Bentonville-based retailer has hired an average of 5,000 people per day, surpassing its goal. Now Walmart has its sights set on hiring another 50,000 people. In a statement, the company said most of the new hires will be temporary who will support current associates and customers in locations with specific needs. Additionally, 85 percent of the 150,000 new associates are temporary or part-time workers. Walmart said it worked with more than 70 companies that furloughed workers to hire the associates. In stores, Walmart will hire cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers. In distribution centers and fulfillment centers, it will hire additional fillers and pickers. Walmart also plans to add more drivers to its fleet. Walmart is considered an essential business, so its doors remain open and its e-commerce operations are still running as well.