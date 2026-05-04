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DevelopmentRetailTexas

Walmart Supercenter Opens 200,000 SF Store Within Shawnee Trail in Celina, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CELINA, TEXAS — Walmart has opened a 200,000-square-foot Supercenter store in the North Texas city of Celina. The store is located within Shawnee Trail, a 150-acre mixed-use project that is being developed by Trademark in partnership with family holding company Glendenning 1887 and the Celina Economic Development Corp. Construction of the first phase of the broader development of Shawnee Trail will begin next year and will include additional retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as parks and public spaces.

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