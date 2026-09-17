Thursday, September 17, 2026
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DevelopmentFloridaRetailSoutheast

Walmart to Anchor 40-Acre Retail Development in St. Cloud, Florida

by John Nelson

ST. CLOUD, FLA. — Walmart plans to anchor a new 40-acre retail development underway in St. Cloud, an Orlando suburb in Osceola County. Situated at the intersection of U.S. Highway 192 and Puffin Road, the property will include a 187,000-square-foot Walmart Supercenter, a Walmart convenience store and gas station and seven to 10 outparcels.

The master developer of the project is The Ferber Co., a privately held development firm. The Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based company is currently underway on site work and underground utility installation at the site. First tenants are expected to open by early 2028.

The project team includes Hanson, Walter and Associates Inc., Traffic & Mobility Consultants, JR Davis and Cogent Bank. Alex Bisbee of Insite Real Estate helped identify the two-parcel assemblage opportunity for Ferber.

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