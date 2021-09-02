Walmart to Hire 20,000 New Supply Chain Employees Following Revenue Growth in Fiscal Second Quarter 2021

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Walmart Inc. plans to hire 20,000 more supply chain employees in order to keep up with the retailer’s recent growth. Walmart released a statement a few weeks ago saying that the company saw an increase in revenue by 2.4 percent year-over-year in its fiscal second quarter of 2021, which ended on July 31.

The new employees will be hired across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer will offer job roles including order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. The roles will be on a permanent basis and the new employees will be hired for both full-time and part-time positions. The average wage for the supply chain positions is $20.37 per hour.

For new employees, Walmart has opened six new Walmart Academies, which is meant to train associates with both classroom and floor training in specialized supply chain skills, as well as soft skills such as leadership and communications. During the company’s fiscal year in 2021, 5,900 employees were trained via the Walmart U.S. Supply Chain Academy. In July 2021, the national discount retailer also announced that it will invest about $1 billion over the next five years to pay college tuition and books for employees through its Live Better U education program.

Walmart will offer other benefits to new employees, including a $150 cash bonus for those who have gotten or are getting the COVID-19 vaccination before Oct. 4. Other benefits include medical coverage that starts at $30.50 per pay period, maternity and paternal benefits and veteran and military spouse support.