Walmart to Invest $300M for Fulfillment Center in Suburban Charlotte

by Abby Cox

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Walmart Inc. has announced plans to invest $300 million for a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment facility located in Kings Mountain, approximately 30 miles west of Charlotte. The project, which is expected to create more than 300 jobs, is scheduled to open in 2027. The fulfillment center will ship large items, such as patio furniture and lawnmowers, directly to customers. The Keith Corp. delivered the industrial building, dubbed Kings Mountain Corporate Center, in late 2023.

The project will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), which was awarded to Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC and approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the City of Kings Mountain, Gaston County and the Gaston County Economic Development Commission.

