VALDOSTA, GA. — Walmart has announced plans to invest $350 million in the development of a new dairy processing facility in Valdosta. Located on Inner Perimeter Road, the facility will provide milk to more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in Georgia and neighboring states. The project is expected to create almost 400 new jobs. Operations are scheduled to begin in late 2025. Further details of the property and construction timeline were not disclosed.