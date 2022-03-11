REBusinessOnline

Walmart to Open 1 MSF Distribution Center Near Port Houston, Create 300 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Cedar-Port-Trade-Center-Baytown

Cedar Port Trade Center in Baytown totals 1 million square feet. The property was completed in April 2021.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has signed a lease to open a 1 million-square-foot distribution center at Cedar Port Trade Center in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The Arkansas-based retail giant is expanding its supply chain operations near Port Houston, where it already occupies several million square feet of industrial space, with plans to add about 300 new jobs to the regional economy. Dallas-based Hunt Southwest developed the property on a speculative basis, beginning construction in September 2020 and completing the project in April 2021. Joseph Smith, Bill Frain and Jamie Roussel of CBRE represented Walmart, which plans to open the facility in the fall, in the lease negotiations. Jason Dillee and Nathan Wynne, also with CBRE represented Hunt Southwest.

