CELINA, TEXAS — Walmart will open an 200,000-square-foot store in the North Texas city of Celina that will be operated under the Arkansas-based retail giant’s Supercenter brand. The store will be located at the northwest corner of Preston Road and the West Outer Loop and will house a full-service grocery store and pharmacy, as well as electronics, apparel and home goods departments. Construction is underway, and the opening is slated for next spring.