ROBINSON, TEXAS — Walmart (NYSE: WMT) will open a dairy processing plant in Robinson, located just south of Waco in Central Texas, in a move that represents about ca capital investment of about $380 million in the regional economy. The Arkansas-based retailer also expects that the project, which will comprise 310,000 square feet of production and distribution space within Robinson Business Park, will result in the creation of about 400 jobs. The opening is scheduled for 2026.