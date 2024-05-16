Thursday, May 16, 2024
The new Walmart Neighborhood Market in Atlanta is a conversion of a former Walmart Supercenter store, which closed due to fire damage.
Walmart to Open 75,000 SF Neighborhood Market Store in Atlanta’s Vine City

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Walmart will open a 75,000-square-foot Walmart Neighborhood Market store at 835 MLK Jr. Drive in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta. Previously, the brand operated a Supercenter store at the property, which closed in December 2022 due to fire damage.

The new store will feature a full-service deli, money center, expanded bakery, online pickup and delivery service and a health service room. Scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 22, this marks Walmart’s first conversion of a Supercenter store into a Neighborhood Market store.

