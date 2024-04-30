Walmart to Shutter All 51 Walmart Health Centers, Virtual Care Service

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Walmart has decided to shutter all 51 Walmart Health locations, as well as the Walmart Health Virtual Care service. The Bentonville-based retail giant stated that the business model, which was formally launched in 2019, was not sustainable. The company cited a lack of profitability due to “the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs.”

Walmart Health locations are situated in six different states — Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas — according to the Walmart Health online directory. The company didn’t offer a timeline for when each clinic would close.

Walmart is offering relocation for its Walmart Health associates to nearby Walmart or Sam’s Club stores, as well as severance benefits for eligible associates. The company will continue to operate its nearly 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 vision centers at its retail stores.