Walseth Investment Co. Acquires 115,008 SF Industrial Facility in Nampa, Idaho

NAMPA, IDAHO — Walseth Investment Co. has acquired Building B at Madison Logistics Center, a three-building logistics center in Nampa, from a regional developer for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 5.9 acres at 16685 Madison Road, the 115,008-square-foot Building B features 5,000 square feet of office space, a clear height of 32 feet, 28 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 155 parking stalls and 2,000 amps and 480V 3-phase power. The facility, which was completed in 2023, offers divisible suite options for tenant flexibility.

Michael McNeight and Devin Ogden of Colliers represented the seller and are leading leasing efforts for the property. Nick Viscount of Keystone Mortgage arranged debt financing with a life company lender for the buyer.