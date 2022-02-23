Walsh Construction Completes 70-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Chicago

CHICAGO — Walsh Construction has completed Broadview Senior Apartments, an affordable community for residents age 55 and older in Chicago. CIBC Bank USA provided a $5.3 million construction loan and made a $6.9 million equity investment in the project, which rises three stories. Of the 70 units, 11 are reserved for special-needs tenants. CIBC Bank USA is working with the Housing Opportunities Development Corp. (HODC), which serves as Broadview Senior Apartments’ nonprofit partner. HODC provides services to the residents of the facility, coordinates onsite activities and workshops and provides onsite staff for a minimum of 20 hours per week.