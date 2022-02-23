REBusinessOnline

Walsh Construction Completes 70-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Chicago

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

CHICAGO — Walsh Construction has completed Broadview Senior Apartments, an affordable community for residents age 55 and older in Chicago. CIBC Bank USA provided a $5.3 million construction loan and made a $6.9 million equity investment in the project, which rises three stories. Of the 70 units, 11 are reserved for special-needs tenants. CIBC Bank USA is working with the Housing Opportunities Development Corp. (HODC), which serves as Broadview Senior Apartments’ nonprofit partner. HODC provides services to the residents of the facility, coordinates onsite activities and workshops and provides onsite staff for a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  