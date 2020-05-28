Walt Disney World Resorts Outlines Plan to Begin Reopening July 11

Posted on by in Florida, Retail, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — Walt Disney World Resorts has submitted a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force to begin reopening the Orlando parks July 11. Pending approval, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open July 11 and Hollywood Studios and Epcot will reopen July 15.

In an effort to limit large gatherings, parades and nighttime fireworks shows will still be indefinitely unavailable. Additionally, “high-touch” experiences, such as makeovers, playgrounds and character meet-and-greets, will also be temporarily unavailable, though characters will still be in the parks. To limit capacity, Disney will pause new ticket sales so it can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations. Each guest must register in advance for park entry.

A timeline for a vote from Orange County was not disclosed. Furthermore, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in an interview with ABC News that the company is in daily talks with the NBA to try to get the sports league to finish out its season at the Orlando sports park.