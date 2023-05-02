Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Walters Begins Leasing 25-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Montvale, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MONTVALE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has begun leasing Cornerstone at Montvale, a 25-unit affordable housing complex in Northern New Jersey. The property consists of 15 buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units on a three-acre site. Residences range in size from 733 to 1,231 square feet and are reserved for residents earning up to 30, 50 or 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a playground. Full completion is slated for August.

