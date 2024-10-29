Walters Begins Leasing 34-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Manahawkin, New Jersey

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has begun leasing Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow II, a 34-unit affordable housing complex located in the coastal city of Manahawkin. The four-building property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Physical amenities include a fitness center, a children’s play area, basketball court and clubhouse with computer workstation. Residents also have access to services such as afterschool programs, special interest clubs and a food pantry program, as well as career readiness, eviction prevention and social services assistance.