Two of the four buildings at Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow II in Manahawkin, New Jersey, are complete and seeing their first move-ins. The other two buildings are expected to open in November.
Walters Begins Leasing 34-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Manahawkin, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has begun leasing Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow II, a 34-unit affordable housing complex located in the coastal city of Manahawkin. The four-building property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Physical amenities include a fitness center, a children’s play area, basketball court and clubhouse with computer workstation. Residents also have access to services such as afterschool programs, special interest clubs and a food pantry program, as well as career readiness, eviction prevention and social services assistance.

