Walters Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Chatham, New Jersey

CHATHAM, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has broken ground on Cornerstone at Chatham, a 63-unit affordable housing complex in Northern New Jersey. The 3.2-acre site formerly housed a restaurant that is now defunct. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 807 to 1,343 square feet. Residences will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center, community room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Walters is developing the project in partnership with Chatham Township. Completion is slated for late 2024.