FORKED RIVER, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has broken ground on a 70-unit multifamily project in Forked River, located along the Jersey Shore. The nine-building project represents the third and final phase of Cornerstone at Lacey, the first two phases of which delivered 118 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats across 15 buildings. Phase III, which also includes the construction of a new clubhouse, is slated for a late 2025 completion.