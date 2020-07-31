Walters Completes 60-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Coastal New Jersey

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters Group Apartments has completed the last of five buildings at Grassy Hollow, a 60-unit affordable housing project in the coastal city of Manahawkin. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 729 to 1,289 square feet for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, children’s play area, basketball court and a community clubhouse with computer workstations.