Walters Completes 63-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Chatham, New Jersey

CHATHAM, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has completed Cornerstone at Chatham, a 63-unit affordable housing complex in Northern New Jersey. The building sits on a 3.2-acre site that formerly housed a now-defunct restaurant. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, range in size from 807 to 1,343 square feet and are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Construction began in August 2023.