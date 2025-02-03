Monday, February 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Walters Completes 63-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Chatham, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CHATHAM, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has completed Cornerstone at Chatham, a 63-unit affordable housing complex in Northern New Jersey. The building sits on a 3.2-acre site that formerly housed a now-defunct restaurant. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, range in size from 807 to 1,343 square feet and are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Construction began in August 2023.

You may also like

University of Utah, ACC Break Ground on 1,400-Bed...

Northmarq Brokers $19.9M Sale of Richland Court Apartments...

Lauth Communities Acquires 296-Unit Apartment Community in Plainfield,...

Skender Completes Construction of Fifth City Commons Affordable...

S2 Capital Buys 590-Unit Apartment Community in North...

Provident Industrial to Develop 161,408 SF Project in...

FDIC Signs 147,543 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

MRA Group to Develop 127-Room Residence Inn Hotel...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3M Sale of Retail...