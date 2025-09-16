Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Walters Completes 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Lacey, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LACEY, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has completed Cornerstone at Lacey III, a 70-unit affordable housing project located near the Jersey Shore. The building is part of the larger development that consists of 23 buildings totaling 188 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a clubhouse with computer workstations, fitness center, children’s tot lot, barbecue and picnic area and a basketball half court. Residents also have access to a staffed social services coordinator upon request.

