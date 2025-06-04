Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Walters Completes Lease-Up of 34-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Manahawkin, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has completed the lease-up of Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow II, a 34-unit affordable housing complex located in the coastal city of Manahawkin. Leasing began last fall. The four-building property, which is now fully occupied, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Physical amenities include a fitness center, children’s play area, basketball court and a clubhouse with a computer workstation. Residents also have access to afterschool programs, special interest clubs and a food pantry program, as well as career readiness, eviction prevention and other social services.

