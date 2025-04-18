Walters Completes Lease-Up of 50-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Holmdel, New Jersey

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Locally based developer Walters has completed the lease-up of Cornerstone at Holmdel, a 50-unit affordable housing project in Central New Jersey. The property consists of three buildings at 461 Middle Road that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, playground, outdoor grilling and dining stations and an onsite social services coordinator. Walters completed Cornerstone at Holmdel last summer, and the property is now fully occupied.