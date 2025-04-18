Friday, April 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Walters Completes Lease-Up of 50-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Holmdel, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Locally based developer Walters has completed the lease-up of Cornerstone at Holmdel, a 50-unit affordable housing project in Central New Jersey. The property consists of three buildings at 461 Middle Road that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, playground, outdoor grilling and dining stations and an onsite social services coordinator. Walters completed Cornerstone at Holmdel last summer, and the property is now fully occupied.

You may also like

Legacy Partners, DWS Break Ground on 200-Unit Apartment...

Allied Commercial Completes Conversion of Historic Los Angeles...

Diversified Partners Begins Development of 25,000 SF Shopping...

Miniso to Open 12,000 SF Store at Pacific...

Greystone Provides $120M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Apartment...

Avenue Opens 161-Unit Active Adult Community in Suburban...

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on Expansion Project at Maple...

Kiser Group Brokers $5.2M Sale of 120-Unit Multifamily...

Northmarq Provides $20.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...