Walters Nears Completion of 60-Unit Multifamily Property in West Creek, New Jersey

Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

WEST CREEK, N.J. — The Walters Group has completed three of the five buildings at its 60-unit Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow development in West Creek, located approximately 55 miles southeast of Philadelphia. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities including a community clubhouse, fitness center and picnic area. Walters expects to complete the remaining two buildings this spring.