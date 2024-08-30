Friday, August 30, 2024
Walters Nears Completion of 63-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Chatham, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CHATHAM, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters is nearing completion of Cornerstone at Chatham, a 63-unit affordable housing complex in Northern New Jersey. Walters is also launching a lottery program to lease the building, which sits on a 3.2-acre site that formerly housed a now-defunct restaurant. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, range in size from 807 to 1,343 square feet and are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Construction began in August 2023. Full completion is slated for late 2024.

