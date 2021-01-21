REBusinessOnline

Walters Nears Completion of 68-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Marlton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

MARLTON, N.J. — Walters, a New Jersey-based developer of affordable housing, is nearing completion of Cornerstone at Greentree, a 68-unit income-restricted community for residents age 55 and above in the Southern New Jersey city of Marlton. Units feature full-size washers and dryers, fully equipped kitchens, secure keyless entry and energy-efficient appliances. Communal amenities include a fitness center, Wi-Fi in common areas and onsite management and maintenance. A staffed social services coordinator will also be available upon request. Full completion is expected to occur in the first quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  