Walters Nears Completion of 68-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Marlton, New Jersey

MARLTON, N.J. — Walters, a New Jersey-based developer of affordable housing, is nearing completion of Cornerstone at Greentree, a 68-unit income-restricted community for residents age 55 and above in the Southern New Jersey city of Marlton. Units feature full-size washers and dryers, fully equipped kitchens, secure keyless entry and energy-efficient appliances. Communal amenities include a fitness center, Wi-Fi in common areas and onsite management and maintenance. A staffed social services coordinator will also be available upon request. Full completion is expected to occur in the first quarter.