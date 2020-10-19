Walters Nears Completion of 72-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Howell, New Jersey

HOWELL, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters is nearing completion of Cornerstone at Howell, a 72-unit affordable housing development in coastal New Jersey. Residents have begun moving in to the four-building development, which features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with individual washers and fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include outdoor grilling and picnic stations, a clubhouse with a fitness center and a children’s play area. Walters expects to complete the project by the end of the year.