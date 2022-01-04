Walters Opens 70-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Lumberton, New Jersey

Walters received about 650 applications for the 70 units at Cornerstone at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters has opened Cornerstone at Lumberton, a 70-unit affordable housing community located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, a basketball court, children’s play area and outdoor grilling and picnic stations.