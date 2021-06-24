REBusinessOnline

Walters Opens Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Marlton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Cornerstone-at-Greentree-Marlton-New-Jersey

Cornerstone at Greentree in Marlton, New Jersey, totals 68 units.

MARLTON, N.J. — Walters, an affordable housing developer, has opened Cornerstone at Greentree, an income-restricted seniors housing community in the Philadelphia suburb of Marlton. Situated on 2.3 acres, the four-story building features 68 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rents starting at $850 per month. Apartments are leased exclusively to residents whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews