Walters Opens Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Marlton, New Jersey

Cornerstone at Greentree in Marlton, New Jersey, totals 68 units.

MARLTON, N.J. — Walters, an affordable housing developer, has opened Cornerstone at Greentree, an income-restricted seniors housing community in the Philadelphia suburb of Marlton. Situated on 2.3 acres, the four-story building features 68 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rents starting at $850 per month. Apartments are leased exclusively to residents whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of the area median income.