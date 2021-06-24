Walters Opens Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Marlton, New Jersey
MARLTON, N.J. — Walters, an affordable housing developer, has opened Cornerstone at Greentree, an income-restricted seniors housing community in the Philadelphia suburb of Marlton. Situated on 2.3 acres, the four-story building features 68 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rents starting at $850 per month. Apartments are leased exclusively to residents whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
