Walters Underway on 66-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Galloway, New Jersey

GALLOWAY, N.J. — Locally based developer Walters is underway on construction of Phase I of Cornerstone at Galloway, a project in southern coastal New Jersey that will deliver 66 affordable housing units to the local supply. Residences will be furnished with full-size washers and dryers and fully equipped kitchens, and amenities will include a multipurpose clubhouse with a fitness center, as well as a children’s tot lot, basketball court and computer workstations. Cornerstone at Galloway will ultimately offer 198 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that will be developed across two phases and will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income.