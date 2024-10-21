Monday, October 21, 2024
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Walters Underway on 67-Unit Multifamily Restoration Project in Brick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BRICK, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Walters is underway on Osborn Dunes at South Mantoloking, a 67-unit multifamily restoration project in the coastal community of Brick. Situated on a three-acre barrier island between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, Osborn Dunes, formerly known as Camp Osborn, was once a small enclave of beachfront bungalows before being destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The restoration of the site will feature 67 duplex apartments with an average size of 1,033 square feet, with work on about half of the residences now finished. Full completion is slated for Memorial Day 2025.

